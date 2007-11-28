Taser Flying Saucer Drone on the Way

Get out of the way everybody! Here comes a Taser Flying Saucer from France. A company headed by Taser distributer Antoine di Zazzo is working on an unmanned "mini flying saucer" that will be able to zap electric hell from above onto rioting crowds, malcontents and evildoers.

Zazzo says his hovering shocker will be raining down the pain sometime next year, and could even find its way to these shores. Pushbutton Tasering from a distance? Sounds like an insane idea. This whole Taser concept has gone way too far, but we suppose it's better than mass murdering crowds of people. [Danger Room]