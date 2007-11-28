Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Taser Flying Saucer Drone on the Way

saucer_taser_bro.jpgGet out of the way everybody! Here comes a Taser Flying Saucer from France. A company headed by Taser distributer Antoine di Zazzo is working on an unmanned "mini flying saucer" that will be able to zap electric hell from above onto rioting crowds, malcontents and evildoers.

Zazzo says his hovering shocker will be raining down the pain sometime next year, and could even find its way to these shores. Pushbutton Tasering from a distance? Sounds like an insane idea. This whole Taser concept has gone way too far, but we suppose it's better than mass murdering crowds of people. [Danger Room]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles