Takara Tomy Air Filter for Babies Cleans Air, But Chokes You With Its Cuteness

Famed maker of awesome Takara Tomy's latest bundle of cool is a super cute air filter for babies. It's outfitted with an antibacterial filter and Sharp's "decontamination ion" purification tech (my AC in Japan actually had this too) so your offspring don't inhale all the nasty, germ-y stuff floating around your house. It's about $150 (17,640 yen), so it's kind of pricey, but it's smaller (115x80x140mm) and definitely packs in more cute per square inch than most air filters. [Fuji Sankei via Tokyo Mango]