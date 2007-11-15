Taipei 101 Elevator, Fastest in the World

We thought that elevator zipping us to the 103rd floor of the Sears Tower was fast, but this one in the Taipei 101 building has been named the world's fastest by the Guinness Book of World Records. This one moves so quickly, it needs to be aerodynamically designed, roaring from the fifth floor to the 89th floor at a breakneck speed of 37.7mph. So is that treacly music they're playing supposed to make our descent seem even faster, or magical? Ha. Enough of that. Let's look at some pics of the elevator's innards.

If this elevator were any faster, they'd have to strap you into a special couch like those used on the space shuttle. Going down? By the time you get to the ground from the 89th floor, your stomach will still be waiting at the top. [Sci Fi Tech]