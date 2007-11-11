Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Synthetic Muscle Will Help You Take Pictures; Won't Kill Your Children...Yet

DLP95.jpgIt's about time for the mechanics inside digital cameras to get a technological overhaul, and a start-up named Artificial Muscle is aiming to do just that with some new actuators.

The actuators are built around a material that alters its firmness when voltage is applied - otherwise known as, well, artificial muscle. At 8.5 and 9.5mm in size, they're small enough to replace a variety of less efficient devices inside cameras, including those used in autofocus, shutter release, and even image stabilization. The imaging market is new for Artificial Muscle, but they claim that their actuators can be used in a broad range of industries, including medical and automotive technology. In other news, lightweight, inexpensive muscle material is vital to the success of any aspiring robot coup. Just remember, we told you so. [Artificial Muscle via Crave]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles