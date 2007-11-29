Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

SyncMate Lets You Sync Your Windows Mobile Phone With Your Mac For Free

syncmate.jpgWhat Missing Sync did for $US39, SyncMate does for free—syncing your contacts, calendars, notes and favourites from your Windows Mobile phone onto your Mac with little to no hassle. Unfortunately for WM users, the default iSync software doesn't support either WM5 or WM6 as well as it should. We haven't tried SyncMate yet ourselves, but if it works nearly as well as Missing Sync—which we have tried—then it'll be worth every penny. [Eltima via Thinkabdul]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

