What Missing Sync did for $US39, SyncMate does for free—syncing your contacts, calendars, notes and favourites from your Windows Mobile phone onto your Mac with little to no hassle. Unfortunately for WM users, the default iSync software doesn't support either WM5 or WM6 as well as it should. We haven't tried SyncMate yet ourselves, but if it works nearly as well as Missing Sync—which we have tried—then it'll be worth every penny. [Eltima via Thinkabdul]
SyncMate Lets You Sync Your Windows Mobile Phone With Your Mac For Free
