Symbian Boss Calls Android Just "Another Linux Platform"

Symbian CEO Nigel Clifford just told reporters at a conference that the Android phone OS presented by Google and the Open Handset Alliance is "another Linux platform."

He added:

"There's 10, 15, 20, maybe 25 different Linux platforms out there. It sometimes appears that Linux is fragmenting faster than it unifies."

He also said that while openness is good, "There is no such thing as free software." There's a hint of defensiveness here, in that despite Symbian's success worldwide, it really hasn't made a dent in the US market. Still Nigel soldiers on:

"I think if you look at the market share slides you'll see we're no stranger to competing with big brands... We're the market leader, and we aim to remain the market leader."

Good luck to you, sir! [InfoWorld]