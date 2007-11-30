Swarovsky-Encrusted Toilet Covers All Of Toilet, Not Just Insides, In Crap

Just when we thought we'd stop writing about things that are coated in Swarovsky crystals, they had to go and slap their shiny mess all over a toilet. It costs $US75,000, which means you could easily coat a regular toilet in 750 $100 bills and have it come out looking better than this. Actually, you could take a dump, pick up said dump, rub it all over the outside of your can, then urinate all over the finished product, and still have it look better than this. Harsh? Yes, but fair. [Thisoldhouse via BornRich]