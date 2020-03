iRiver's Mplayer, the Mickey Mouse-themed music player, has been given the bling treatment just in time for Christmas. Just 500 of these glittery rodent-redolent MP3- and WMA-compatible players have been made, and they come with lanyard-style earphones.

There's 1GB storage space, and you skip songs by twisting Mickey's left ear — exactly what I do to my "special friend" when I want him to change the TV channel. Price is 16,800¥, or around $150. [Impress]