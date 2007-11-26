Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Super iPod Pillow is Plusher than Plush, Plays MP3s

FT5Q0I6F9AC3I0G.MEDIUM.jpgLet us salute creative types who are super-brazilliant at hacking MP3 players and have a bit of time on their hands, because this is what they can come up with — a super iPod that is 50 times bigger than the real thing, and that probably won't break when you drop it. There's a gallery below, but you can catch all the pics and instructions at Instructables. [Instructables]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

