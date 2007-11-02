Super Inline 720 Skates Let SK8Rz Go Sideways and Spin

Before hell freezes over, let's try a bit of in-line skating, but these skates offer more than that. Strap on a pair of Kian Khuan's 720 inline skates, and a whole new dimension is laid out before us, because these super inline skates not only go forward and backward like any others, but can also spin 360 degrees in place and even roll sideways. Try that with a pair of ice skates. Since these 720s aren't for sale yet, we may have to wait for the spring thaw before we bang up our knees and elbows with them. Forget kneepads, make that Master Chief's suit of armour. [Yanko Design]