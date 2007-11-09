Stripping Weathergirl Station is the Most Pervy Way to Get the Forecast

There's no better way to give people the message that "I'm socially awkward and like to have an umbrella handy if there's a chance of rain" like having one of these Stripping Weathergirl Weather Stations on your desk. See, if it's hot out she takes her clothes off. Holy mackerel, She takes her clothes off, guys!! And for only $US70? I can think of no easier way to get titillated for $70. Boy, this is the smartest purchase I've made all day. [Product Page via Coolest Gadgets]