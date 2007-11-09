There's no better way to give people the message that "I'm socially awkward and like to have an umbrella handy if there's a chance of rain" like having one of these Stripping Weathergirl Weather Stations on your desk. See, if it's hot out she takes her clothes off. Holy mackerel, She takes her clothes off, guys!! And for only $US70? I can think of no easier way to get titillated for $70. Boy, this is the smartest purchase I've made all day. [Product Page via Coolest Gadgets]
Stripping Weathergirl Station is the Most Pervy Way to Get the Forecast
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.