Stream Music from iPhone/iTouch to Any iTunes Computer

FireFly Media Server, a third-party app for the iPhone/iTouch, allows you to directly stream music from your handheld to any iTunes computer. In fact, since it acts like a shared library on the network, you can actually stream music to two different computers at once without any sort of problems. It's of limited use in a home environment unless you have a fancy music rig set up, but it's definitely cool when you can hold an impromptu robot dance party at Lifehacker's office with your own music. [TUAW via Lifehacker]