The Bi-Plug is actually AC/DC, but gives it to you straight, simplifying the charging of USB devices in a flamboyantly colorful way. We've seen similar chargers before, but much bigger. Not to fret, because even though this diminutive conversion tool weighs just an ounce, size doesn't matter much because it's packing all the right circuitry up in there to give you just the kind of power you need for that energy-sucking geegaw of yours. Look for these chargers to roll out November 28th. We hear they're going to be surprisingly cheap. What sluts! [Brighton, via Wired]
Straightforward Bi-Plug USB Charger Available in Four Bright and Gay Colors
