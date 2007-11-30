Get To Know Your New Minister

Stephen Conroy



Stephen Conroy is so hip and with it. Our newly appointed Communications Minister has his own myspace page that provides all the important details like his football teams (Chelsea and Collingwood FCs), zodiac sign (Capricorn) and marital status (married with children). Oh, and it delivers important messages on government policy like "Rudd and Labor will deliver fast broadband!"

Labor will be reviewing Australia's telecommunications industry and network structure, with Senator Conroy expecting a completed review by June 30 next year. A national broadband network has been the focus of Labor's information and communications technology policy, although specifics have not been detailed. Sen Conroy has also flagged a internal split of Telstra to address the competitive structure of the telecommunications industry. [australiait.news.com.au]