Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Get To Know Your New Minister

Stephen Conroy

Add to My Profile | More Videos

Stephen Conroy is so hip and with it. Our newly appointed Communications Minister has his own myspace page that provides all the important details like his football teams (Chelsea and Collingwood FCs), zodiac sign (Capricorn) and marital status (married with children). Oh, and it delivers important messages on government policy like "Rudd and Labor will deliver fast broadband!"

Labor will be reviewing Australia's telecommunications industry and network structure, with Senator Conroy expecting a completed review by June 30 next year. A national broadband network has been the focus of Labor's information and communications technology policy, although specifics have not been detailed. Sen Conroy has also flagged a internal split of Telstra to address the competitive structure of the telecommunications industry. [australiait.news.com.au]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles