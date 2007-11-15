Steampunk-ify Your iPod With Gelaskins

We usually just skip over skins and cases for iPods, but this one by Colin Thompson for Gelaskins is different. Look at the depth and realism achieved by this pair of stickers that you place on almost any iPod including the latest touch. It's $14.95, but the steampunkatude points you'll score after adorning your said music player with such things might make the expenditure worthwhile. Don't like this one? There are dozens more styles on the site. [Gelaskins, via Boing Boing]