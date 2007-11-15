Steampunk-ify Your iPod With Gelaskins

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

steampunk_ipod.jpgWe usually just skip over skins and cases for iPods, but this one by Colin Thompson for Gelaskins is different. Look at the depth and realism achieved by this pair of stickers that you place on almost any iPod including the latest touch. It's $14.95, but the steampunkatude points you'll score after adorning your said music player with such things might make the expenditure worthwhile. Don't like this one? There are dozens more styles on the site. [Gelaskins, via Boing Boing]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

