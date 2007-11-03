Steampunk Laptop Reminds Us Why Steampunk is Cool

Yeah, yeah, yeah, steampunk stuff is tired. Just add some bronze, a few gears, and we'll automatically post about it, right? Well, I'll tell you what. You take a laptop, add some bronze and gears to it, and make something as incredible as Doc Datamancer's Steampunk Laptop. I'm guessing you couldn't do it, because this thing is a work of art. This isn't merely an aesthetic overhaul, either; you start it by cranking a key to engage a "custom-built ratcheting switch made from old clock parts." It's one of the finest pieces of steampunk-customization we've ever seen. [Project Page via Gadget Lab]