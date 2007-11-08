Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

StealthSurfer Keeps Your Web Activity Safe From Prying Eyes

stealthsurfer_by_hushmail.jpgSo you're furiously reading all the news you can on the latest Hannah Montana game, but don't want to be found out...what do you do? If you want to protect your precious core gamer cred, my advice is the new, improved StealthSurfer, which has all the network security tools to make sure nobody finds out what you're getting into. The flash drive includes Tor Network Security, featuring an IP masker, so if anyone is packet sniffing you, they still can't pin it on your comp. It also includes Firefox and Thunderbird (best warez evar, right?), Roboform (to securely store passwords and form info) and a 4 year subscription to the Hushmail web-based email client. All of this runs on the Mojopac virtual computing platform so you can launch directly from the USB drive.

The drives come in 2 gig, 4 gig and 8 gig sizes for $US179, $US225 and $US279, respectively. Oddly enough, it's for Windows XP only, though support for Vista is on the way. Disciples of El Jobso need look elsewhere. [SleuthSurfer via Gadget Lab]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles