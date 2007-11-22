Stationoli Desk Set: A Wheel O' Office Gadgets

This translucent plastic wheel packs all of your office necessities into one fun looking desktop design. These 'necessities' include: a stapler, pencil sharpener, staple remover, sticky note and paperclip holder, calculator, and a digital alarm clock. There is even a magnet on the back of each of the parts so you can attach them in areas where you would need them the most. Just don't be surprised when most of the components of your Stationoli go MIA inside of a week. Available for $US40. [Product Page via Chip Chick]