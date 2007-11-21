Stara Technologies Mini-Missile Precisely Guides Payloads to Targets

This sensor guidance system from Stara Technologies looks like a tiny precision missile, and that's basically what it is, but it's a whole lot more sophisticated than meets the eye. It's not specifically designed to deliver explosives, but when you toss it out the window of an airplane (or a Predator drone as you see here), its precision guidance system can deliver it to whatever exact coordinates you desire. It opens a parachute at the last minute to safely deliver your payload, weighing anywhere from one to 400 pounds. Does it work? Recently it proved it could deliver the goods to within around 10 feet of its target. This could be used for good or ill—from blood packets for someone severely injured, to spy gear or chemical weapons sniffers. [Stara Technologies, via Crave]