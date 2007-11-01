Eternal Image, makers of afterlife geek vessels, released a near final design of their Star Trek casket based on the "Photon Torpedo" design from STII: Wrath of Khan. The piano black coffin is complete with Federation insignia on the inside, and handles for when the ensigns load your geek corpse into the airlock. [Eternal Image via Geekologie, Star Trek Urn]
Star Trek Coffin Warps Your Corpse To the Final Nerd Frontier
