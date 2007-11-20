Stainless-Steel LCD TV for Iron Chefs in the Kitchen

Meant for your kitchen countertop, this 20-inch stainless-steel LCD TV will match most of your other kitchen wares, and comes with a water-resistant remote for accidental splashage. The resolution isn't specified, though it's an HDTV with an HDMI input. Granted, if you're just using it to follow along with Alton Brown on Good Eats 1080p's probably not much of a concern. The price might be, though, at $600. [Frontgate via Crave]