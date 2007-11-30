Spy Pen Writes with Invisible Ink, Illuminates with Ultraviol, Then Shreds Messages

Ever get caught passing a note in class? Instead of swallowing the evidence, you droogs can just shred that little piece of your personal life, and your privacy will be intact with this ultraviolet spy pen with a message shredder built in. Ultraviolet? Yes, the pen also writes messages with special ink that can only be read with an ultraviolet light, conveniently nestled within this useful $US9 instrument. [Spycatcher, via Oh Gizmo]