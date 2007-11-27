Spy Camera Hides in Chewing Gum Wrapper

This little audio/video spy camera from Chinavision will put a touch of James Bond in your Juicy Fruit. Sized perfectly to slide inconspicuously into a gum wrapper, swallowing the camera in dire emergencies will become far more palatable. Sure the specs leave a lot to be desired, as a 176x144 video in 3GP format (mobile phone MPEG4) isn't going to convince any international court that these women having towel fights in locker rooms need to be stopped. But the 2GB MicroSD slot should make room for plenty of video. Buy it in small, wholesale lots for about $US30 a unit. [product via 7gadgets]