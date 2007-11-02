Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Sprint WiMax Changes Afoot, Including Possible Merger With Clearwire

xohm.pngOkay, maybe the sky is falling for Sprint. According to the WSJ, Sprint's board is looking at several hard choices regarding their risk-laden WiMax venture, one of which is to spin off the WiMax unit to merge with frenemy Clearwire, forming an entirely new public company. For investors, this might be a sweet spot because it'd ease WiMax doubters' minds (and wallets) while the more daring money-flingers can throw capital at it to their hearts' content.

Other possibilities include enticing new investors to pump more cash into their WiMax division, buying Clearwire or locking up their sort-of deal from earlier this summer. But, anything involving fireworks will have to wait until a new, permanent CEO jumps into the mix, which could take a while. [WSJ]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles