Beginning on Monday November 12th, Sprint will allow users to alter their contracts without getting locked for another two years. The new kinder-gentler Sprint also plans to implement a new prorated early termination fee (ETF) policy sometime in early 2008. So if you plan on jumping ship early (I wouldn't blame you) or making some changes, be patient. [Sprint]
Sprint Allows Users To Change Plans Without Extending Contract
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.