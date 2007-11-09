Sprint Allows Users To Change Plans Without Extending Contract

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

sprint.jpgBeginning on Monday November 12th, Sprint will allow users to alter their contracts without getting locked for another two years. The new kinder-gentler Sprint also plans to implement a new prorated early termination fee (ETF) policy sometime in early 2008. So if you plan on jumping ship early (I wouldn't blame you) or making some changes, be patient. [Sprint]

