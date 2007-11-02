"Spider-Man" Pepper Spray Bracelet Looks Like a Toy

Aside the fact that it's easy as balls to spot from a mile away thanks to its impressive heft and blue hue, Domonique Torrence's Spider-Man-inspired pepper spray bracelet comes close to being a useful idea. It's loaded with pepper spray cartridges, so you just slam the button in your palm to disperse the mild irritant into your attacker's face or other body part(s) without fishing around in your purse for a can. It's coming out later this year for 30 bucks, and if nothing else, it'll match your similarly bulky, ugly Crocs. [Local6 via CG]