We prefer drinking from cow whenever possible, but the Soyabella soymilk maker, an auto soy grinder and roaster that makes soymilk with the touch of the button, interests us nonetheless. Just add water and soybeans and you'll have fresh "milk" in 15 minutes. But to ensure that it doesn't collect dust after your two-week soy phase is over, the Soyabella features a grinder that's usable for nuts, grain, coffee beans, you know, stuff that needs a good grinding. Pick one up for $US130. [product via appliancist]
Soyabella, Auto Soymilk Maker
