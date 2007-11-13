Sound Asleep Pillow: Because Nobody Wants to Listen to Your Crappy Music

If you are the type that enjoys listening to some quiet music when drifting off to sleep, keep in mind that your partner may not share that characteristic. Perhaps it is time to stop being selfish and pick up one of these Sound Asleep Pillows. By hooking an iPod or other MP3 player into the jack, you can listen to soft music from a speaker buried deep within the pillow. In fact, the sound is so gentle, only you will be able to hear it. You will be happy and your partner will be happy —which could save you from an untimely death by smothering in the middle of the night. [iwoot via Random Good Stuff]