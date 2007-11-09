Sony's Graphic Splash Eco Edition Vaio FZ Shows You Love Mother Earth

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Sony_Vaio_Eco_FZ.jpgSony's popular Vaio FZ notebook just grew itself an enviro-conscience. If you buy a new Graphic Splash Eco Edition FZ with one of four new nature-inspired finishes, Sony will donate 1 percent of the purchase price (not just of the profits) to 1% For the Planet, "an alliance of businesses committed to creating a healthier environment."

The new colours aren't bad at all, and with names like Bloom, Clay Earth, Caribbean Water, and Spotted Life, you'll almost feel like a hippy walking around with your sweet, expensive computer.

Skeptics take notice: as part of the initiative, Sony outlines all that's already environmentally savvy with the FZ:

• Slim design for minimum use of natural resources. • Easy-to-recycle materials for resource conservation. • Packaging comprised primarily of recyclable materials. • RoHS compliant components- free of hazardous materials such as lead.

Feel better already, don't you? Look for them soon starting at $1,391, but remember, just like the earth's own precious resources, they'll be available in limited quantities. [Sony]

