Here we turn our attention to Sony, selling a soft leather TWA/T for $39.99. You'd think the company might vet its naming conventions before publishing them for all to see, but no. "Draw envious looks," says Sony, by carrying your camera around in your TWA/T. This LCS-TWA/T carrying case for Sony CyberShot W- and T- series cameras will be available tomorrow. Too bad this case didn't come in pink, or we'd be all over it by now. [Sony Style] (Thanks, Hunt!)
Sony TWA/T Camera Case is Unfortunately Named
