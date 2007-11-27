Sony's updated PSP Slim (PSP-2000) may not have been an upgrade anywhere near the metamorphosis from Nintendo's DS to DS Lite, but it's reinvigorated the Japanese consumer nonetheless. Sony has officially broken the 1 million barrier in these new units shipped to retailers, and has accomplished the feat in just about 2 months of time. Once again, not Nintendo DS numbers, but being second to the Flash in a footrace doesn't mean you're slow. [sony via kotaku]
Sony Ships 1 Millionth New PSP
