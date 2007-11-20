Still groggy from a kickass pre-holiday kickoff weekend, at first we thought this trailer for the newer and slimmer Sony PlayStation Portable (PSP) was part of a bad fever dream we were having. But no, this longish (4:15) piece of video art made us laugh, made us cry, it was better than Cats. While we probably would have picked different theme music, this animated tour de force shows a tremendous amount of creativity. If this is a sign of things to come from Sony's marketing flacks, it looks like the company's finally onto something. [Techeblog]
Sony PSP Trailer Plays Like a Good/Bad Dream
