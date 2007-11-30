According to game magazine publisher Enterbrain, the Sony PlayStation 3 has beaten the Nintendo Wii for the first time in Japan: Sony sold 183,217 PS3 while Nintendo sold 159,193 Wii consoles in the four-weeks period ending November 25. Not a lot, yes, and while this is hardly a a sign of things changing anytime soon—and much less in the US and Europe, where Wii and Xbox 360 rule uncontested— it sure is a good sign for the beleaguered Sony machine. Needless to say, unidentified drunk sources have pointed out that the doorstep usage Xbox 360 in Japan keep increasing, but nowhere near those numbers. [Reuters]
Sony PS3 Beats Nintendo Wii Four Weeks in a Row in Japan
