In addition to the trio of new handsets they intro'd today, Sony Ericsson also announced plans for an upgraded PlayNow music service. Launching this spring, it could feature up to 5 million tracks in "MP3 and Windows Media digital rights management, or DRM-enabled formats" from all of the Big Four, though no track price has been relayed. On the upside (or downside, if you spend compulsively), you can have your tab tacked onto your phone bill. Interestingly, SE's planning to cut service providers in on revenues from OTA downloads. Sounds like it's off to a better start than Nokia's competing venture at any rate. [WSJ]
Sony Ericsson Upgrading PlayNow to Real Live Music Store With 5 Million Tracks From the Big Four
