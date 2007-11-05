Sony Ericsson Pre-Christmas Phone Lineup Leaked?

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

SonyEricGI.jpgThose crazy cats at Cellpassion are quite confidently picking November 6th as a proposed launch date for three new Sony Ericsson phones. Apparently, the new handsets will include:

The W890i, which will be a 3G Walkman branded phone, have a 3.2MP camera, an accelerometer for gesture based controls and a refresh to Sony's Walkman media player software. The second phone in the supposed list will be the W380i, a lower end Walkman phone also toting gesture based controls. Finally, the last model shall apparently go by the K660i moniker, which shall be designed specifically for Internet browsing. Most interestingly, this model is supposed to support an on screen cursor, and both, landscape and portrait based browsing. This could all quite possibly be rhubarb, but we shall keep you posted on any developments. [Cellpassion via BGR]

