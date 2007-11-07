Sony Ericsson MD300 USB 3G Modem Supports Windows, Mac

The MD300 USB 3G modem doesn't just look slick with its silver or black finish, it supports HSDPA, UMTS, EDGE or GPRS connectivity to keep you connected while you're getting skin cancer outdoors. The device supports Windows 2000, XP, Vista and Mac OS X, something most people don't usually do right out of the gate. There's 850/1900/2100MHz HSDPA/UMTS and quad-band EDGE/GPRS, which means you can use this on the US 3G providers. Availability looks like Q1 2008, but no word on whether it's Europe-only or if it's going to be coming here as well. [Sony Ericsson]