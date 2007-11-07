Sony Ericsson just announced its new K660 web-optimized candybar. Sporting HSDPA connectivity, it lets you surf the web using the 2-inch screen horizontally and has custom web shortcut buttons. It also comes loaded with Google Maps for Mobile, although you'll be typing in your location manually as there's no GPS on board. It also has a 2-megapixel digital camera, a music player with FM radio, Bluetooth, and it comes with a 256MB Memory Stick Micro. It's set to drop in the first quarter of 2008 in "select markets," which probably means Europe, but we'll keep you updated.
Sony Ericsson K660 Sports Landscape Web Surfing on a Candybar
