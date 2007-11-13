Sony has just announced a new line of premium A/V cables. Constructed from 24-carat gold plated connections, triple shielded wires and, of course, impressive but merit-questioned 99.996% oxygen free copper. Their available products include Digital HDMI, Component Video, SCART, Optical Digital Audio, Coaxial Digital and Stereo Audio cables coming in 1, 3 and 5 meter lengths—or too short to notice in most circumstances, but mainly regarding that HDMI cord. Sony reminds home theatre enthusiasts that 15% of their budget should be spent on wire—we're recommending you buy a really cheap home theatre to accommodate. [sony via mobilewhack]
Sony Enters High-End Cable Game
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.