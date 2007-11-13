Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Sony Enters High-End Cable Game

1193315629490.jpgSony has just announced a new line of premium A/V cables. Constructed from 24-carat gold plated connections, triple shielded wires and, of course, impressive but merit-questioned 99.996% oxygen free copper. Their available products include Digital HDMI, Component Video, SCART, Optical Digital Audio, Coaxial Digital and Stereo Audio cables coming in 1, 3 and 5 meter lengths—or too short to notice in most circumstances, but mainly regarding that HDMI cord. Sony reminds home theatre enthusiasts that 15% of their budget should be spent on wire—we're recommending you buy a really cheap home theatre to accommodate. [sony via mobilewhack]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles