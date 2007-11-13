Sony Enters High-End Cable Game

Sony has just announced a new line of premium A/V cables. Constructed from 24-carat gold plated connections, triple shielded wires and, of course, impressive but merit-questioned 99.996% oxygen free copper. Their available products include Digital HDMI, Component Video, SCART, Optical Digital Audio, Coaxial Digital and Stereo Audio cables coming in 1, 3 and 5 meter lengths—or too short to notice in most circumstances, but mainly regarding that HDMI cord. Sony reminds home theatre enthusiasts that 15% of their budget should be spent on wire—we're recommending you buy a really cheap home theatre to accommodate. [sony via mobilewhack]