Sony Ad Gives Failed Models, Circus Rejects A Second Chance

When I bought a Canon Powershot a couple years back, I wondered why people didn't suddenly strike poses when I passed them in the street. I went through several theories: maybe it's because I had more facial hair than Bigfoot; maybe they weren't feeling well; maybe I should point the camera at them instead of plants and buildings.

Thanks to this new Sony ad, though, I know the real problem - they wanted to be captured by a Cybershot. Time to go get one - I've always wanted to watch a janitor pretend to ram his head through a wall for my amusement.

[Red Ferret]