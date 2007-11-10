Sonicare FlexCare Toothbrush Reviewed (Verdict: Expensive, But Worthwhile)

We brush our own collective teeth with an older model Sonicare, which is why their FlexCare update with UV radiation seemed like a sure bet at improving what's already great. JJ from BBG stuck one in his mouth a couple times for 2 minutes each and found that it's cheaper to replace than before, stronger (with the new Massage mode), easier to cram into corners, and all in all a great buy at $180—unless you already have an old model and feel like waiting for a price drop. We agree. [BoingBoing Gadgets]