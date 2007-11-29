Sonic Impact T-Amp 2 Now Available

Remember the Sonic Impact T-Amp? It was that tiny $US30 amplifier that, according to audiophiles, beat the crap out of $US300 gear. Now the second generation is finally here at more than double the previous price. Fortunately, according to the "experts", it also packs double the oomph and now it's comparable to $US800 gear:

"[Reviewing the T-Amp]has been the most thrilling and incredible experience I've had with a component in, say, 25 years of HiFi listening. This website has existed since 1995, I've reviewed hundreds of HiFi components, inexpensive and ridiculously overpriced ones. I never - repeat - NEVER came across such a stunning piece of gear in all of these years."

And while that may just be a little bit of quote whoring by the folks of TNT audio and we usually are skeptical about audiophile expert claims, at $US69.99 this seems worth a try.

Product Specifications Class-T architecture Single Supply Operation Audiophile Quality Sound 0.04% THD+N @ 9W,4 Ohm 0.18% IHF-IM @ 1W,4 Ohm 11W @ 4 Ohm,0.1% THD+N 6W @ 8 Ohm,0.1% THD+N High Power 15W @4 Ohm,10% THD+N 10W @ 8 Ohm,10% THD+N High Efficiency 81% @ 5W,4 Ohm 88% @ 10W,8 Dynamic Range = 102 dB Runs off of eight AA batteries (not included) or the Included AC wall adapter Input: 100V - 240V AC 50/60Hz Output: 12V DC 3.0A

