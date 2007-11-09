Valleywag is speculating that these screenshots of the "what's open" app are of the first app for the googlephone. Seems like nonsense since the SDK isn't out yet, even to developers, and this app will run on any phone eventually. And oh, right, did we forget about Gmail, Google maps, and YouTube, which sources have told us are already running on the platform? We wouldn't have posted this at all, but What's Open is a badass program that tells you what stores in your vicinity are open right now. 3 a.m. beer runs have never been easier. Check out Valleywag's gallery to see Whatsopen's screens, and Valleywag's sensational reporting. [Valleywag]
Some Screenshots of a Google Android App
