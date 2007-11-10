Luxe designer Louis Vuitton is designing a USB Flash drive for geeks who need a side of haute couture with their gadgets. The thumbdrive features a sexy curved body, and will be made of white or yellow gold with ostrich or alligator accents. Like the designer purses, the flash drive manages to incorporate Louis' signature lock into the design, as it requires a key to release the locked cap. I'm not sure if this provides any added security, since the key dangles from the device itself. The concept will also include either a digital or an analogue clock as well. No word yet on storage capacity, availability or doubtlessly exorbitant cost. [Newlaunches]
Solid Gold Louis Vuitton Flash Drive Trimmed With Your Choice of Ostrich or Alligator
