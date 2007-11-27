Solar Toothbrush Version 2.0 Packs Twice the Punch of Original

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

210solartoothbrush.jpgWhen Canadian researcher Dr. Kunio Komiyama first rolled out his solar toothbrush, its light-gathering titanium dioxide rod must not have released enough plaque-busting electrons. Now the good doctor has announced the updated Soladey-J3X, which he says "packs twice the chemical punch compared to the original".

To use it, you'll need to brush your teeth in a well-lighted place, because there's a solar panel sticking out the end of this toothbrush, collecting those electrons that are transmitted to its business end for their bacteria-killing duties. The toothbrush is now being tested; there's no word on when it might hit the market or what its users might do for dental hygiene on cloudy days. Just kidding—it works with ordinary indoor lighting. [Canada.com, via bb Gadgets]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

