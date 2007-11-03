Soft Mouse Concept Looks Turgid, Feels Flaccid

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

felt_mouse.jpgThis wool felt and laminated bamboo ply mouse is soft and ergonomic the same way that a brick is not. Instead of being angled and curve and rounded to fit exactly to your hand (when in the claw position), it's box-shaped and conforms when you squeeze down on it. It's unclear why the designer made the right mouse button so much smaller than the left, but we're glad there's still room for that laser sight on the bottom. How this thing is going to charge is beyond our puny understanding of physics. You charge it by removing the bottom layer and replacing the batteries. [Joey Roth via Yanko Design]

