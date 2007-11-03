Snowboard Glove Concept Controls Your iPod via Non-Romantic Gestures

This is a demonstration of the previously seen iPod glove control concept, allowing snowboarders to control their music without reaching into a pocket and fiddling with the not-made-for-gloves Click Wheel. As you can see, different combinations of finger presses bring up tracks in Postal Service's serviceable studio album, which look like an awkward thing to do while you're trying to avoid being tree'd. The upshot is we'd hate to fall, try and catch ourselves, and accidentally turn up the volume with an unintended gesture and blast out our ears. [YouTube]