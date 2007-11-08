Nothing makes zooming down a hill at 50km/h more fun like some recreational drinking on the chairlift on the way back up. The Flask Pack is a little neoprene case that'll hold your flask and keep it snug up against the back of your snowboard's bindings, allowing you to have a little nip in between increasingly erratic carves. Just look out for trees, bro. [Product Page via Boing Boing Gadgets]
Snowboard Binding Flask to Make the Slopes Sloppier
