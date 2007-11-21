Snorkel Transmitter/Receiver: For Training Squads of Navy SEALs or Water Polo Teams

You don't need a snorkel with a bone-conducting speaker that receives audio from a base headset. But it's interesting to know they make gear like this.

The set comes with seven radio equipped snorkels, with antennas in the 40.68MHz range that extend out of the water via the breathe tube. The base station can send a signal to unlimited snorkel receivers, has a range of 260 feet and has an input jack for routing tunes or whatever. List of applications: Water polo, SEAL training, synchronized swimming, killer pods of military dolphins. [AMS]