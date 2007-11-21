Snorkel Transmitter/Receiver: For Training Squads of Navy SEALs or Water Polo Teams

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

snorkradio.pngYou don't need a snorkel with a bone-conducting speaker that receives audio from a base headset. But it's interesting to know they make gear like this.

The set comes with seven radio equipped snorkels, with antennas in the 40.68MHz range that extend out of the water via the breathe tube. The base station can send a signal to unlimited snorkel receivers, has a range of 260 feet and has an input jack for routing tunes or whatever. List of applications: Water polo, SEAL training, synchronized swimming, killer pods of military dolphins. [AMS]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

