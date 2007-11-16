SNES Controller for Wii Makes Me Go So Nice

If you are a virtual console fan, a Club Nintendo member and live in Japan, here's the perfect retro gamepad for your Nintendo Wii: a Super Nintendo Entertainment System controller for the Wii. It will be out in April of next year and hopefully it will be such a raging success that Nintendo will have to rerelease it commercially all over the world, may Godzilla destroy their headquarters and kick Satoru Iwata's butt if they don't do that. Verdict: Gimme. [Gamebrink]