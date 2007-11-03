Sling Media to Show Ads Over Slingplayer?

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

slingbox2.gifBased on the information contained in a Sling Media patent, it may be possible for the company to send you ads over their popular Slingbox media players. Specifically, it would be possible to send ads to the user's computer, display ads in fromt or behind the media stream, ads may be sent through a phone call, fax, traditional mail, or displayed through a text ticker at the bottom of the program content —among other methods.

The patent goes into quite a bit of detail on the subject, but it is important to note that as far as anyone knows, Sling Media has not made any plans to use this technology. The patent simply illustrates that they could if they chose to do so —although it would probably be akin to suicide. [Patent Application via Sling Community]

